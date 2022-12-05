Meet The First Female Contestant to Enter BBT6 Finals

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 turns out to be entertaining because of a few popular contestants like Singer Revanth, Adi Reddy, Inaya, Sri Satya, and among others. We all are going to miss them from next week onwards. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 grand finale will be held on December 17, 2022.

The viewers are closely watching the show to know every update of the film. Bigg Boss announced the first finalist of the current season last week. Shrihan is officially the first finalist, as we all know. If you are thinking who is the first female finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 6, here we have an update.

If the buzz is to be believed, Inaya or Sri Satya will soon reach finals. There is a possibility for Sri Satya to be in the top five finalists list because she is the favorite contestant of Nagarjuna. She has been escaping every eviction for the past month.

As for Sri Satya, she is the first female and second finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Keep watching Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Telugu 6 updates.

