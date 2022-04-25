Meet The First Contestant Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT is heading towards finals, which is expected to take place in a couple of days from now. Post the completion of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, the makers would be starting a new season.

Bigg Boss show buffs are eagerly waiting for Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. If you are waiting to know who all will be enterting Bigg Boss Telugu season 6, read on.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that anchor Dhanush is likely to enter Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. Anchor Dhanush and Anchor Shiva who was a contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu OTT are best friends in real life.

Anchor Dhanush will be visiting Bigg Boss Telugu OTT sets in the family episode.

The show makers are now reportedly planning to introduce Dhanush to the audience before he actually enters season 6. However, there's no official confirmation from the makers' end on this news. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

