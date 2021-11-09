Meet The First Confirmed Contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Bollywood Director Rohit Shetty's hugely famous adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on the small screen. After the wrap up of KKK11, viewers can't wait to watch another season. They are missing the show and urging the makers to start as early as they can.

Looks like the show organizers are busy finalizing the contestants for the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 . If all goes well, KKK12 is likely to start sometime in March 2022. By the time, Bollywood actor Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15 is expected to end. We all know that BB15 will end by the last week of February, unless the makers bring in more wild card entries and extend the show.

There's a chance for Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 to go on air soon of Bigg Boss finishes on time. After all, both are hugely watched shows and the channels may not want to take a chance with the TRPs considering the kind of Ad revenue they get.



If you are waiting to know who's the first confirmed contestant of KKK12, here you go..the contestant is none other than Prince Narula. A while back, he informed his fans and the audience that he had been offered Khatron Ke Khiladi several times, but he couldn't take it up nevause of his music videos and other commitments. However, now, he is all set to do this stunt-based show and assured fans that he would perform well. "I know, even if I go to Khatron Ke Khiladi, I will not leave anyone. I will make it difficult for other contestants because I enjoy doing all of this and I am not scared of heights, water or anything. I have been rejecting the offer for the past many years but this year, I am thinking that it should be done now," affirmed Prince.

The show organizers who had approached him for previous seasons, will definitely sign him up for the upcoming season. So, in all probabilities, Prince Narula will be the first confirmed contestant of KKK12.