Meet The First Confirmed Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Akkineni Nagarjuna, who is the host of Bigg Boss Telugu, during the finale episode promised the viewers that the makers would be back soon with a new season.

Nagarjuna did not clarify whether it's going to be a new season of Bigg Boss or he was referring to Bigg Boss OTT version which the makers intend to start from this year.

We have learnt from our sources that the show organizers are all set to introduce Bigg Boss OTT to the viewers. Bigg Boss OTT(Over The Top) which means the audience can watch the show on the OTT platform. Telugu Bigg Boss OTT will be available in Netflix and Aha.

The show organizers are busy in finalizing the contestants for Bigg Boss OTT. If reports are to be believed, Anchor Shiva has been approached for Bigg Boss Telugu OTT.

Yes, we hear Shiva has agreed to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT. As per the buzz, Shiva sort of said 'Yes' to Bigg Boss OTT. If that be true, then he is one of the confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss OTT. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post. We will surely keep you posted all the contestants' details of Bigg Boss OTT.