Check The Final List of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants
Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is the talk of the town ever since Star Maa announced they were starting a new season. Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna is making a grand comeback to the small screen to enthrall all of us yet again with the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. Yes. The show is all set to begin officially on September 5, 2021.
The pilot episode will start from September 5, at 6 pm on Star Maa. Akkkineni Nagarjuna, who will be the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, will be introducing the contestants to the audience in the pilot episode. However, we have managed to get the final list of all the participants who will enter as contestants on Bigg Boss Telugu 5.
Anchor Ravi, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Lobo, Priya, Serial actress Uma Devi, VJ Sunny, Youtube Sarayu, Lahari Shari, Priyanka Jabardasth, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, Manas, Aata Sandeep, and Natraj Master are the confirmed contestants who are gearing up to be part of the popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 5:
Check out the list with their photos:
Anchor Ravi
Anchor Varshini
Anchor Lobo:
VJ Sunny
Jabardasth Priyanka
Anee Master
Deepak Saroj
Manas
Lahari Shari
Priya
Shanmukh Jaswanth
Swetha Varma
RJ Kajal
Youtube Sarayu
Siri Hanumath
Natraj Master