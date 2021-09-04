Meet The Female Host Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5

One of the biggest reality shows on the small screen, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is here again to keep the viewers glued to their screens.

For the past few months people have been waiting for the show, Akkineni Nagarjuna is back with his signature style to provide full on Entertainment. So far, we have witnessed four seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

But, we haven’t seen any female host for Bigg Boss Telugu. Looks like Bigg Boss Telugu makers have changed the format. We hear that they have roped in a female star to host Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Any guesses as to who it would be?

Well, your guess is good as mine. Ariyana Glory of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 is going to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 buzz. Generally, Bigg Boss winner from the previous season is supposed to host the Bigg Boss buzz.

Abhijeet emerged as winner of the show. Abhijeet was an introvert and the makers seem to have roped in Ariyana to host the show. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.