Meet The Fake Contestant Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Viewers Say

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular and controversial reality shows on the small screen. After completing four seasons, the show runners are back with the fifth season with 19 contestants drawn from different fields. Are you wondering, who's the fake contestant in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

She is none other RJ Kajal, who was seen fighting and arguing with Singer Sreeram Chandra after her comment about not knowing how to cooking and that kitchen work was not for her. Show buffs could easily figure out that she was faking it. Yes, Kajal lied to the house. Imagine RJ Kajal saying on national television about never having cooked.

This led to the audience digging out her old YouTube videos and insta feeds featuring her cooking. This seems to have led to Bigg Boss viewers concluding that she is a fake contestant in the house.

Only Kajal should know whether she faked it or not. It is worth mentioning here that Kajal has entered the safe zone for this week and escaped elimination going by voting trends. Yes, she is going to be saved till next week.

She is not going to get eliminated in tomorrow's episode. Let's wait and watch to see who will Nagarjuna show the exit to this weekend.

Stay tuned.