Meet Danger Zone Contestants in Fifth Week Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Actor Kichcha Sudeep is one of the most talented and sought after actors in Sandalwood. He is a multi-faceted personality who has donned several hats. Not just an actor, Sudeep is also a producer, director and brand ambassador too. Now, he has takne up the job of hosting the most Controversial TV reality show-- Kannada Bigg Boss. It's been a month the show went on air.

The show has been receiving mixed response from show buffs. Kichcha Sudeep is all set return to the show in tonight's episode to grill the contestants. The programme is dubbed Vaarada Kathe Kichchana Jothe. If you are not in the know of contestants nominated for eviction in the fifth week of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, Don't worry, we are here to tell you.

Shankar, Shamanth, Nidhi, Subha, Prashanth and Aravind are the nominated contestants of this week. According to trusted sources, Prashanth, Shamanth and Shankar Ashwath are said to be in the danger zone as they have bagged least votes. The buzz on social media suggests that they haven't performed well in their tasks for the last three weeks.

The contestants have failed to impressed the audience resulting in them losing out on the votes. People are curious to know who will walk out of the show in the fifth elimination round this season. Who do you think will face elimination among the three contestants? Let us know in the comments section below.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Tollywood king Akkineni Nagarjuna could grace Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to promote his latest film 'Wild Dog'. It remains to be seen whether this news will come true. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss updates.