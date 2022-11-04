Meet Danger Zone Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 9th Week

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is all set to witness the ninth-week elimination in the house in just two days. Singer Revanth, Inaya Sulthana, Bala Aditya, Keerthy, Adi Reddy, Rohith, Marina, Faima, Sri Satya and Geetu Royal are nominated for eviction. According to reports, a few of the contestants from the nominated list are in the safe zone. Marina, Faima, Sri Satya and Geetu are unsafe.

If reports are to be believed, Marina, Faima, Sri Satya and Geetu are in danger zone with the least votes going for them. It is hard to predict who would get eliminated from the house among them.

By the way, the weekend episode will see Allu Sirish and Anu Emmanuel grace it as guests to promote their film Urvasivo Rakshasivo.

