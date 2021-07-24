Meet Crying Babies of Bigg Boss Kannada As Decided by Netizens

Kannada Bigg Boss is one of the most controversial reality shows on the small screen. It is being hosted by Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep. For any season to become a hit or a flop, a lot depends on the host's style and the behaviour of the contestants. One cannot deny the fact that Kannada Bigg Boss turned out to be successful, thanks to the host Sudeep and a few popular contestants like Vaishnavi Gowda, Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga among others.

Bigg Boss is a reality show and the judges are the audience. The popularity of a contestant is largely decided by the viewers by way of votes. And like we said, audience is the best judge as they decide the fate of contestants—whether they stay in t he house or have to sent out. And viewers often have their favourites and they even give contestants nicknames and titles in their own sweet way depending on the contestants' performance in the house.

This is not the first time we have heard of most popular contestant, most nominated contestant, and contestants who is always seen crying in the house or cribbing.

Today, we will talk about the cry babies in the Bigg Boss house. The contestants who have been nominated for the award, not by us, but the BBK viewers themselves include Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda and Shamanth. As per netizens, these contestants are always crying for one reason or the other in the Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Recently, there was a talk on social media that Divya Uruduga is often crying in the second innings. Even Sudeep said this! But, take a look at this week's episodes, Shamanth cried twice this week, while Vaishnavi also cried more than two times in the second innings. So these three contestants in Kannada Bigg Boss 8 deserve the award.

Talking about tonight's episode, the makers are planning double elimination, if a buzz doing the rounds is to be believed. Kichcha Sudeep might show the exit to one of the nominated contestants of this week. Divya Uruduga, Shamanth, Shubha, and Chakravarthy have been nominated for this week's eviction. Let's wait and watch to see which contestant will get eliminated in he episode tonight and tomorrow.