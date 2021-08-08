Meet Confirmed Male Contestants of Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

As curtains fall on Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, another reality show is grabbing the attention of small screen viewers. Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is making headlines for the names of its contestants and the release date of the show. The audience are desperate to know who are the celebrities who would be making their appearance on the show. Are you also eager to know which contestants are entering the glass house in season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu, then we heard you. For, we have a list of confirmed contestants.

Tollywood King Nagarjuna is all set to host the show and the shooting of the promo for Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has been wrapped up already. If speculation doing the rounds is anything to go by, Esha Chawla, Anchor Varshini, Anchor Shiva, Anchor Ravi, Mangli, Lobo, Artist Surekhavani, RJ Kajal, Actor Navya Swamy, and a few others are said to be entering the Bigg Boss house. The latest buzz suggests that VJ Sunny, Anchor Ravi, Youtuber Nikhil, Jashwanth, Logo, and TV actor Maanas are confirmed male contestants to enter season 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu house.

Grapevine has it that the show is all set to go on air on September 5, 2021, on Star Maa and Disney + Hotstar. However, we will have to wait for an official announcement from the show runners. Earlier, a few reports stated that Anchor Ravi and Playback Singer Mangli had rejected Bigg Boss Telugu offers.

Meanwhile, as per social media talk, the Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 buzz will be hosted by Ariyana Glory. Bigg Boss Telugu lovers are searching frantically for information about the show. And we have your back. So stay tuned to Sakshipost.