Meet Colors Kannada's Favorite Bigg Boss Contestants in Second Innings

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss second innings is grabbing a lot of attention from viewers. Contestants are keeping the viewers glued to their TV sets. Looks like Colors Kannada has changed their format to attract the viewers. It may be recalled that earlier, they used to give more screen space to Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. The duo gained popularity among the BBK viewers because they got a lot of screen space. They were majorly focussed in all the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 promos in the first innings.

Now, Colors Kannada seems to be highlighting Vaishnavi Gowda and Manju Pavagada in the second innings. BBK viewers are asking why the channel is editing interesting stuff and telecasting only Manju and Vaishnavi's joke scenes. A few netizens say that Colors Kannada is promoting these two contestants to take the attention away from Aravind and Divya. They are wondering if Colors Kannada will keep playing scenes between only these two contestants for the next 25 days.

Show buffs are really disappointed with selective edits being shown in episodes. It would be interesting to watch what idea Colors Kannada has in mind to make Kannada Bigg Boss second innings better than the first one.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for updates.