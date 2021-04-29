Meet Colors Kannada Makers' Choice of BBK8 Winner And Runner Up

Kichcha Sudeep and his TV game show Bigg Boss has become the talk of the town. The reality show has enough spice to keep the interest of the audience alive. Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga have emerged as the most popular contestants in the house. The duo has managed to garner a huge fan following on the show. There are several fan pages for Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga on social media. They look so adorable on the show.

However, it appears that the opinion on Divya is divided with a small section of the audience against her hanging out with Arvind all the time. Colors Kannada has released the latest promo of today’s episode. And BBK viewers seem to be mighty impressed with the latest promo. But, one Bigg Boss fan is not happy with the latest promo. A user has commented saying 'You are sending deserving contestants home to declare Aravind as a winner and Divya Uruduga as a runner-up.'

We already told you earlier too that Bigg Boss viewers have been asking Colors Kannada why they are promoting Aravind and Divya Uruduga. Do they have plans to make them winner and runner up, where's the need to run the show for 100 days if thr show runners have already decided the winner and runner up?

Actually, this seems to be the show organisers' strategy to attract the audience with best pairs or friends in the house to fetch TRPs ratings. But, we have seen in the previous seasons that ultimately the winner will be chosen according to the audience choice. Let’s wait and watch who will lift the trophy this season.