Meet The Chief Guest of Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Final Episode

Young tiger Jr NTR's game show Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu seems to be ruling the TRPs charts. The show has managed to be in the news even before it went on air. Now, EMK on Gemini TV is one of the most talked about shows. Recently, Ram Charan graced Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu's pilot episode and also won Rs 25 lakhs after playing the game.

The prize money would go to Chiranjeevi Charitable trust. The proceeds from any celebrity who wins the game will go to charity institutes. It's been less than a week the show went on air. The latest episode we hear is that the last epiosde of Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will be hosted by Ram Charan. Yes, Young tiger Tarak Rama Rao will be the participant in the grand finale episode.

On the career front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR are awaiting the release of 'RRR' which is slated for release next year. The film is directed by Rajamouli and produced by Danayya under D.V.V Entertainments.