Meet The Chief Guest Of Bigg Boss Kannada Grand Finale Episode

The most popular TV reality show Kannada Bigg Boss is gearing up for the grand finale, which is expected to take place in the third week of August. Currently, there are nine contestants in the house.

Even as the show is gearing for the grand finale, three weak contestants will get eliminated beginning this week till the pre-finale episode. If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Colors Kannada is said to be planning to invite Anil Kumble as a chief guest for the Bigg Boss grand finale episode.

There are also rumors that the makers are also reaching out to Kollywood actor Thala Ajith as one of the chief guests to the grand finale episode of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Sudeep and the show makers are well aware that Aravind KP will emerge as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. It is being speculated that Colors Kannada wants to surprise Aravind KP by handing over the trophy from the hands of his favorite actor Thala Ajith.

For the unversed, Thala Ajith is a race enthusiast and also participated in several events. We really don’t know whether the team is really trying to invite Anil Kumble or Ajith to the grand finale episode, however there are strong rumours doing the rounds on this.