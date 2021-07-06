Meet The Bullies Of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8

Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8 which is hosted by Kichcha Sudeep has become the talk of the town and viewers are lapping up the episodes as part of its second schedule. In the weekend Sudeep showed the exit door to Nidhi Subbaiah and she was the first contestant to get evicted from the house in the second innings.

Now getting back to the other contestants there is a discussion about the bullies of the Big Boss show among the netizens and the BBK8 buffs who are keeping tabs on the contestants and their behavior. They are Chakravarthy Chandrachud and Prashanth Sambargi!

Fans are finding their behavior rather obnoxious and their constant spats with other contestants have turned about to be an eyesore for others.

Even Sudeep spoke about Chakravarthy Chandrachud's verbal spat with his best friend Prashanth Sambargi and gave them two minutes to resolve all the issues between them last week. It went on to an extent that the most Chandrachud was declared as the most controversial contestant and should be eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. But it seems that Colors Kannada might have saved Chandrachud for TRP ratings.

Getting back to Prashanth, rumours were strife that Colors Kannada saved Prashanth Sambargi two times to get high TRP ratings. It is well known that Prashanth used to create a lot of drama in the house over silly reasons in the first innings and would trouble his roomies to no end. And now, Chandrachud and Prashanth are the troublesome twos of the second innings.

BBK viewers say that Chandrachud has chosen this way for popularity by bullying other contestants without any reason. They say that Chandrachud might have watched BBK8's first innings and in the second innings, he has started acting like Prashanth to save himself from eliminations. According to BBK viewers, Chandrachud is also the most irritating contestant in the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 house and has always used inappropriate words against the housemates in the house. Known for his infamous temper and creating a big scene in the house over small issues he has also been known to trouble his housemates.

Taking into consideration their unsavoury fights, silly spats, and comments on other housemates, BBK viewers say both of them have created a lot of unnecessary animosity in the house. Kannada Bigg Boss viewers are once again demanding that Colors Kannada eliminate Prashanth Sambargi and Chakravarthy Chandrachud from the house as they are the biggest bullies and spreading a lot of negativity in the house.

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8-second innings has completed its second week and has entered the third week and we will get to know their fate only during the weekend.

