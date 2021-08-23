Meet The Brain Behind Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Promo

Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Season is the one word that is doing all the rounds on social media. According to the reports, the show is likely to start on September 5th. Not only youngsters but also others have been eagerly waiting for the show. We all know that contestants enter Bigg Boss house and they have to adjust to the conditions and should play the tasks given by Bigg Boss. The show is full of controversies and a few contestants who enter the house become good friends whereas a few turn out to be foes.

Recently, the makers of the show have released the promo of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5. It is quite interesting and has grabbed all the attention. Here is the promo, just give a look at it.

Everything about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is interesting, right! Now let us know about the director who made Bigg Boss Telugu 5 promo. He is none other than Prasanth Varma. He is known for directing Awe and Zombie Reddy. In an interview, he said that he was influenced by Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Christopher Nolan, K. Viswanath, and Mani Ratnam.

He started his career in 2011 by directing a short film Deenamma Jeevitham. Later, he directed advertisement films and a couple of short films including A Silent Melody and Dialogue in the Dark. In 2015, he directed a five-episode web series Not Out starring Brian Lara. Prasanth Varma's first feature film debut was Awe. He directed various movies like Kalki, Zombie Reddy, That Is Mahalakshmi, Adbhutham, etc.