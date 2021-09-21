Meet The Bottom Two Contestants Of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved shows on the Hindi small screen. The dare devil stunts performed by the contestants on the show has managed to keep the audience glued to their screens. The adenture TV reality show is being hosted by Bollywood director Rohit Shetty.

Looks like the anxiety and excitement among the show lovers has reached its peak with the grand finale of KKK11 coming up next week.

People are curious to know who will walk away with Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 trophy and cash prize. Currently, five contestants are competing for the title. As per show analysts, there's a chance for Arjun, Divyanka or Vishal to emerge as the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Are you wondering who among the top 5 five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 are at the bottom? Here you go.

Going by the voting trends, the contestants are none other than Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari. These two are said to be in danger zone. Yes, they don't have any chances of becoming the winner of the show, if one were to go by the buzz on social media.

In the meantime, take a look at their pictures: