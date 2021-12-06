Meet the Bottom 3 Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5

It could be hard for many Bigg Boss Telugu show lovers to digest the fact that the show is coming to an end soon. The grand finale episode is just a few days away. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers are going to miss watching their favorite contestants on the show. Earlier, Many of the show lovers haven't shown any interest to watch the show.

However, as days progressed, things got interesting inside the house and Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants have managed to impress the viewers with their antics and drama inside the house. Now, a section of the fans are rooting for popular contestants like Shannu, SRC, Sunny. They all are going to miss them after the finale episode. The trio are being tipped as the top three finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Are you eagerly waiting to know the bottom three contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5? Read on. Currently, after Priyanka Singh's eviction, six contestants have managed to survive in the house. The bottom three or weak contestants (if they can be called so) in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 right now include RJ Kajal, Maanas, and Siri.

As per buzz, there is a high chance of Star Maa eliminating Maanas in the next pre-finale episode. They will make sure their other two favorite contestants Siri and RJ Kajal will reach the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, as per Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers' prediction. Who do you think will get eliminated in the pre-finale episode? Let us know in the comments section below.