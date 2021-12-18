 Meet Bottom 2 Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 House

The Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 finale is here and all the contestants are eagerly waiting for the episode to find out who the title winner is. However, it is evident that the makers of the show will probably shoot the winning moments tomorrow due to security issues. However, latest sources claim that the bottom 2 contestants will be eliminated in today's episode.

The Star Maa makers have released a promo regarding the show in which we can see the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu having interacted with the contestants of earlier seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu. In the promo, 2 contestants from each season entered a special room in Bigg Boss's house and spoke to the housemates.

In the next part of today's episode, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 host Nagarjuna will most probably evict the top 5 and top 4 contestants of this season. According to the unofficial voting trends, it is expected that Maanas and Siri will be leaving the house today. It is reported that Maanas will be eliminated first, followed by Siri Hanumanth.

The remaining three contestants— Sunny, Sreerama Chandra and Shannu will stay back in the house for one more day. The latest buzz is that either Sunny or Shannu will win Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 title.