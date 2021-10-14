Meet The Blue Eyed Boy in Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has generated a huge buzz and makingt eh headlines ever since Star Maa dropped the promo of the show featuring Tollywood King Akkineni Nagarjuna who's hosting the show. From fights to romance and drama, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is high on entertainment. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Siri, and Jessie are the most talked about contestants right now. No wonder Star Maa features them in most of their promos.

In a recent episode, Shanmukh and Siri got into a major fight during one of the tasks. The latest talk doing the rounds on social media suggests that Bigg Boss is being partial towards Shanmukh Jaswanth.

Bigg Boss viewers are wondering why Bigg Boss host Nagarjuna is not saying anything to Shanmukh Jaswanth even though he doesn't do anything in the house. Bigg Boss viewers claim that Shanmukh Jaswanth is like a student who gets admission into the college under management quota. And now Shannu is the same for Star Maa. It is known that Nagarjuna has repeatedly asked Shanmukh Jaswanth to up his game. He is often seen bitching about other contestants in the house.

However, Bigg Boss viewers who are regularly watching the show are of the view that Bigg Boss is encouraging Shanmukh Jaswanth to gossip about others to garner viewership. They have also branded Shanmukh Jaswanth as the blue eyed boy of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as he's getting a lot of scope for escaping elimination despite being nominated over and over.

But we all know that Shannu has a huge fan following as he's one of the top youtubers in Telugu. We think that it's Shannu's fans' votes and not Star Maa saving him from eviction week after week. Also, one must not forget the fact that Shanmukh's girlfriend Deepthi Sunaina also enjoys a massive fan following and she has been promoting him ever since his entry into the house. Deepthi also deserves credit for Shannu getting more votes.