Meet Bigg Telugu 5 Contestant Who has Highest Fan Pages On Social Media

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has been grabbing the attention of the audience with secret room tasks. We all know that Lobo was sent to the secret room in yesterday’s weekend episode. Bigg Boss viewers are excited about watching the upcoming episodes and Contestants' reactions when Lobo re-enters the glass house. As we all know, some well known names in the Bigg Boss glass house include Shannu, Ravi and Sreerama. These contestants already have a huge fan base outside the house and their entry to the Bigg Boss Show has only increased their fame.

If the contestants manage to increase their popularity outside the house with their game, it is good. But sometimes, there is a chance of a few contestants even losing that popularity because of the way they behave in the game. It is a known fact that every celebrity who enters the house tries hard to keep maintain their divinity among the public till they step out of the house. The Bigg Boss show is all about showing the real faces of celebrities. Are you puzzled why we are saying these words? Then check this out, Shanmukh Jaswanth is the only contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 show whose popularity and fan base have rose rapidly.

Shanmukh is a well known YouTube Star and famous for his short films. He has several fan pages on social media platforms and now the fan pages have doubled. Few say those pages are fake and few say they are genuine. It is known that even though Shannu was nominated several times, he has always topped the nomination results with highest voting percentage. With this, it's confirmed that Shannu's popularity is growing day, thanks to by his game. What is your opinion on it? Comment below