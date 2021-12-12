Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Top 2 Finalists, Shannu Not in List

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is gearing up for the grand finale next week. The battle between contestants to clinch the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title has begun. There are rumours doing the rounds on social media that Kajal got an exit pass this week. Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sunny, Maanas, Sreerama Chandra and Siri are the contestants left in the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

In yesterday's episode, Sunny became the second contestant to win the finale ticket, and Siri is the third contestant. So, going by the buzz, Sunny is likely to win the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 title and coming to the runner up audience vote seems to be in favour of Sreerama Chandra.

We can say that Shanmukh is out of the final race. This comes as a huge shock given the fact that Shanmukh would always top the nomination with highest votes. However, Shanmukh's popularity has dipped to the point where Sreerama Chandra has surpassed his popularity.

Shanmukh's fans are trying hard to pull him up, but his act in the house is wasting his fans' efforts. In this week, his possessiveness towards Siri has affected his voting percentage, viewers say. But we can think that Shannu still has time to regain his popularity and has a chance to become runner up by changing his behavior. What is your opinion on this? Comment below.