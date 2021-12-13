Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Runner Up

Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Are you a fan of Shanmukh Jaswanth? If you have opened this page and reading this, you most definitely are.

By the way, if you are one of those hoping that Shanmukh Jaswanth would become the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5, the news we have today could disappoint you.

We do agree with you all that Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. However, going by what happened in the pre-finale week episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 last night, where the show organizers let audience take charge and allowed them to publicly question Shanmukh-Siri's relationship on national television, it became clear that the Bigg Boss makers may not have any plans of announcing Shanmukh Jaswanth as the winner of the show.

There is no doubt that Shannu was one of the most popular names when the show begun. And there's no denying the fact that people changed their opinion Shanmukh after they saw him getting close to Siri and also the way he controlled her.

Bigg Boss put the ball in the viewers' court to let them decide if Shanmukh really deserved the winner's title. But going by the turn of events on the show last night, it became apparent that neither Shannu nor Siri will become the winner. This way the makers have escaped trolls even if they are to give the first runner-up title to Shannu.

Bigg Boss makers changing the fate of Shanmukh's just a week ahead of the finale week voting has become the hottest topic of discussion on social media. Netizens are predicting that this is Bigg Boss final week strategy to let the deserving contestant win the show.

If we were to go by the conversation that Jessie and the viewers had during their call with contestants, it won't be wrong to say that it further tarnished Shannu-Siri's reputation. If all these things are taken into consideration, Shanmukh may be the first confirmed runner-up as he's still a familiar face to the audience.

It is highly likely that VJ Sunny and SRC will be the winner and runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. The finale week of voting will decide the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let's wait and watch whether social media predictions will come true or not.