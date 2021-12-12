Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Hit And Flop Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is going to end in a week, and all the contestants are preparing themselves for the finale week. There are only six contestants left in the house right now, including—Siri, Shannu, Sreerama Chandra, Kajal, Maanas, and Sunny. One of them will be leaving the Bigg Boss house on Sunday.

In the weekend episode, Nagarjuna asks all the contestants to name one hit and one flop housemate, considering their 14-week journey.

Sunny got three hits (Kajal, Maanas, and Srirama Chandra) and one flop from Siri. The three remaining hits were given to Maanas, Siri, and Shannu. Meanwhile, coming to the flop tags, Shannu and Kajal got two each, and the remaining one was given to Siri by Sunny.

After this task, the Bigg Boss audience felt that Shanmukh was intentionally targeted by Kajal and Maanas and gave him the Flop contestant tag. Later, all the contestants were asked to stand in the top 6 order, and the order begun with Siri in the top position, followed by Sreerama Chandra, Kajal, Shannu, Sunny, and Maanas.

As per the latest buzz, Kajal gets eliminated in today's episode, and the remaining contestants will be the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.