Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants And Their Positions

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has entered its eleventh week. Emotions are at an all time high inside the house not to mention the regular fights and drama of the contestants.

The equation between contestants is changing each day and it is very evident in the task assigned by the Bigg Boss. On the other hand, every contestant is trying his best to survive in the house till the grand finale.

However, luck may favor only a few contestants. And when it comes to the task, no contestant wants to care about their personal relationship with other contestants as they want to plays their own game to win.

Now, there are nine more contestants left in the house and 33 days to go until the finale episode.

Do you want to know the positions of each contestants right now? Check it out.

According to social media buzz, Shannu, Sunny, Sreerama Chandra, and Ravi are in race for the top 4 positions. Their position hasn't changed much from last week. But Sreerama has dropped to the No. 3 while Sunny has overtaken him to climb up to No. 2. It seems that Ravi is trying to beat Sunny and Sreerama with his new game strategy. Let us see if Ravi can defeat them or not.

Meanwhile, as a result of Shanmukh fans, Shannu continues to stay in the top 1 position.

Check Out The Postion of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants

1. Shanmukh Jaswanth

2. Sunny

3. Sreerama Chandra

4. Ravi

5. Siri

6. Manaas

7. Anee Master

8. RJ Kajal

9. Priyanka