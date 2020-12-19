Meet Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Winner And Runner Up

With just a day to go for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale, viewers are already placing bets on who will walk home with the trophy. Abhijeet has become a crowd favorite ever since he became one of the contestants for the current season. The other contenders are Sohel, Akhil, Ariyana and Harika. If you ask any ardent fan who deserves to win the Bigg Boss Telugu trophy.

Most of them would say Abhijeet should crown the winner trophy. He has not only won the hearts on the show but is poised to win. Several celebrities are extended their support to Abhijeet not once or twice more than thrice they have requested an audience to vote for him.

Abhijeet has been a popular contestant on Bigg Boss Telugu 4 since the day the show commenced. Prior to Bigg Boss, Abhijeet was featured in ‘Life Is Beautiful’ and the film turned out to be a decent hit at the box office. The latest news we hear is Abhijeet has got the highest votes compared to other contestants. Abhijeet leads the grand finale voting race with a meager lead over Ariyana and Sohel. There are maximum chances for Abhijeet to walk out with the winner’s trophy. Ariyana or Sohel could emerge as the runner-up of the season. Akhil and Harika are in the bottom list and they will soon be getting eliminated from the show. Looks like Abhijeet has beaten all strong contenders in the final voting race especially his strong rival Akhil Sarthak.

It is worth mentioning here that Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the guest of honor to Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale episode. Keep watching this space for more Bigg Boss updates.