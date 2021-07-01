Meet Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Winner, Runner Up, Five Finalists

Bigg Boss Kannada second innings is expected to have a grand finale in last week of the July. The host of the show Sudeep hasn’t announced the grand finale date of Kannada second innings yet. But, he clearly stated in the pilot episode itself that the show will end in 28 days from the start of second innings date. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss viewers have decided their own winner, runner up and five finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8.

It’s a known fact that Sudeep and Colors Kannada will decide the winner, runner up and second runner up based upon the votes. Looking at the contestants' popularity on social media, it’s not so hard to guess who stands a chance to become the winner or be among the top 5. The general sentiment is leaning towards Aravind KP to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8. Aravind fans will surely make him the winner and they won't rest until he clinches the title.

While talking about runner-up, the battle is likely to be between Manju Pavagada and Divya Uruduga. If Divya Uruduga misses the first runner-up, then there’s a chance for her to become the second runner-up of BBK8. Vaishnavi Gowda and Divya Suresh will be the other finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

May we add that these are mere assumption and predictions based on the popularity and fan following of the existing contestants on social media. The first three contestants Aravind, Manju or Divya Uruduga will surely be in the top three. Who will make it to the fourth and fifth position? Can you tell us?