Colors Kannada's reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 has become the talk of the town. Now, the audience are very much worried about one of the contestants Divya Uruduga who fell sick recently. A promo releases by the show makers have put the audience at the edge of their seats. BBK8 viewers are worried that Divya would be leaving the house in tonight’s epsiode. It is now public knowledge that Divya Uruduga is being treated for Urinary traction.

Currently, she is said to be in quarantine for 15 days and Divya is expected to play the game from the secret room. The show makers shared tonight’s episode promo with the audience which has hinted at Divya’s exit from the house. Divya, Aravind and Bigg Boss Kannada fans are upset and disappointed about Divya’s health. They are praying hard and wishing for her speedy recovery on social media.

Divya’s peers in the house are also upset with Divya’s exit but one contestant is pretty happy with Divya Uruduga leaving the house. She is none other than Divya Suresh who’s very much happy because DU was close to Aravind KP.

In the episode last night, Divya Suresh was seen talking to Aravind about marriage but the latter didn't seem interested to talk about anything as he was missing Divya Uruduga's presence badly in the house. Divya Suresh's behavior irks the audience and they are trolling her badly on social media. Here are a few tweets which we have managed for our dear readers:

Cruel lady she is😑 Karma is on the way!! #BBk8 — Socialite (@Sociali36418887) May 6, 2021