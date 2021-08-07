Meet Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner, Runner Up

Kichcha Sudeep's much watched TV show Bigg Boss Kannada is undoubtedly India's biggest and most popular reality shows. The current edition has been hitting the headlines for various reasons. With just a day to go for the Bigg Boss Kannada 8 grand finale, the show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who will walk out of the Bigg Boss house with the winner's trophy.

Aravind KP is the audience's favorite person and his fans are keeping their fingers crossed for him to win the title. The other strong contenders who are competing for Bigg Boss Kannada 8 winner's trophy are Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, and Vaishnavi Gowda.

If you ask any Bigg Boss addict as to who deserves to win the Bigg Boss Kannada trophy, most of them would vote for Aravind KP. The final voting percentage also points at Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga as the winner and runner-up of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. We are just assuming it based on social media prediction and votes. In all probability Divya Uruduga may bag the second position in the grand finale of BBK8.

According to social media buzz, Aravind KP will be the winner, Divya Uruduga will be the runner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. However, we are not the ones to jump the gun. Let's wait and watch tomorrow's episode to know the actual winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.