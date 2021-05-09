Meet Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Winner and Runner Up

With just a day to go for the Kannada Bigg Boss 8 to wrap up, BBK8 viewers are upset as the show is ending all of sudden. Bigg Boss viewers are asking show makers to announce the winner of the season.

Actually, it may not be possible for the show runners, Colors Kannada to announce the winner of the season as they can’t decide the winner without a voting percentage.

It's a huge challenge for the makers to decide the winning contestant. But Netizens have already decided the winner as well as the runner up of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

Going by the buzz on social media, a section of the audience have declared Aravind KP as the winner of the season. There is no doubt that he is one of the most deserving contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada 8 as he enjoyed a huge popularity among viewers. If the show would have gone as planned, then Aravind would have walked out with winner's trophy.

Vaishnavi has been chosen as the runner-up by BBK8 viewers. They go on to say that the second runner-up would be a tie between Divya Uruduga or Prashanth Sambargi. If Colors Kannada were to go by netizens' predictions, it would really appease the viewers who are dispapointed by the show being stopped midway.

Talking about tonight’s episode, Nidhi is reading out a poem sent by her mother in the latest promo which has been put out by Colors Kannada. The promo hints that it is going to be a family reunion in the episode tonight. We have to wait and watch, how many episodes will Colors Kannada air before bringing the curtai