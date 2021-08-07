Meet Bigg Boss Kannada 8 Top 3 Finalists Ahead of BBK8 Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is nearing its end. The countdown has begun for the biggest event on the small screen. There's no prize for guessing that we are talking about—Yes, it's the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada 8, the most watched show on the small screen right now. The popular reality show Kannada Bigg Boss 8 grand finale will air tonight and tomorrow in two parts.

As has been the ritual over the weeks since the show begun, des, instead of eliminating contestants in the Sunday episode, they will announce the winner's name in tomorrow's episode.

The top five finalists are going all out to impress the viewers as they compete to clinch the Kannada Bigg Boss winner title. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi, and Prashanth have gained a significant fan following over the past few months.

A few hours ago, Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale voting lines were closed to BBK viewers. The preparation for the grand finale is going on in full swing. The buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP is leading with the highest votes followed by Divya Uruduga, who is said to be in the second position.

Manju Pavagada seems to be standing in the third position in Kannada Bigg Boss 8 grand finale voting. These three are the confirmed finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 8. One among the three will be declared the winner, the other two will be runners up. Who do you think will be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Let us know in the comments section below.