Meet Bigg Boss 14 Winner And Runner Up

With just a day to for the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Bigg Boss fans are already placing bets on who will bag the winner's trophy. There's no denying the fact that Rubina Dilaik has become a crowd favourite person since the day the show commenced. she is one of the popular and strong contestants in the house. She won millions of hearts through her performance and mind game in the house.

Several celebrities are rooting for her. The other contenders are Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant. If you ask any ardent fan who deserves to win the Bigg Boss 14 winner trophy. We are damn sure, most of them would vote for Rubina. She not only won hearts on the show but she is poised to win. Celebrities are requesting their fans to vote for Rubina.

According to reliable sources, Rubina has got the highest votes compared to other contestants. Rubina leads the grand finale voting race with a meagre lead over Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni. If sources are to be believed, Rubina is likely to walk out with the winner's trophy. Rahul Vaidya or Aly Goni could emerge as the runner up of the season. . Nikki and Rakhi Sawant are in the bottom list and they will soon be getting eliminated from the show. . Looks like Rubina Dhas beaten all strong contenders in the final voting race especially his strong rival Rahul Vaidya.