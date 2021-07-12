Meet BBK8 Contestants Who Faced Unfair Elimination

Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada Bigg Boss is grabbing the headlines for various reasons. The show makers have released tonight’s promo, where contestants are seen fighting over the task.

Yes, it’s nomination day in Kannada Bigg Boss house. Currently, there are ten contestants in the house. In a recent episode, Raghu Gowda was evicted from the house. Raghu’s fans are disappointed with his eviction and they are raising their voice against Colors Kannada on social media, calling it is unfair elimination.

The current edition had a few unfair eliminations, Colors Kannada eliminated three strong contestants who deserved to be in the house longer. They are none other than Rajeev Hanu, Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Gowda were evicted because of the show makers, as per the buzz. Show makers are saving weak contestants like Shamanth and Chakravarthy as they are fetching TRPs with their gossips in the house. Do you agree with us or not, let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the latest news about Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8, the show makers are planning for mid week elimination, they will eliminate the contestants based on the votes garnered by the contestants over the last two days.