Meet The Attitude Contestants In Bigg Boss Telugu House

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 has become the talk of the town since day one of the show. Anchor Ravi, Shwetha Varma, Maanas, RJ Kajal, Siri Hanumanth, VJ Sunny, Lahari Shari, Lobo, Jaswanth Padala, Vishwa, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Sree Ram Chandra, Priya, Priyanka Singh, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Hamida, Sarayu, and Uma Devi are the 19 contestants who have entered the glass house with an entry song dedicated to them too.

In every season, there is one contestant who shows too much attitude for no reason in the first week itself and then goes calm for the rest of the weeks. If one were to go by yesterday's episode, viewers say that Sunny and Vishwa are the contestants who are showing a bit of an attitude in the Bigg Boss house.

Netizens are not happy and are trolling VJ Sunny for his unnecessary fight with Shanmukh in the nomination task. now, BB viewers say that if VJ Sunny continues the same attitude towards other contestants in the upcoming episodes as well, there is no doubt about getting an exit pass soon.

After yesterday's argument with Shanmukh, VJ Sunny received thumbs down from the audience, while Shanmukh appears to have gained sympathy. When it comes to Vishwa, his rude behavior towards Jessie has invited trolls. But, viewers seem to have some soft-corner for Vishwa because of a few reasons. But when compared to Sunny and Vishwa, Sunny is going to be the first person to leave Bigg Boss House if he continues with the same attitude.

Have you seem the first week nomination list yet for Bigg Boss Telugu 5? If not, then check this out. Anchor Ravi, Sarayu Suman, RJ Kajal, Hamida, Maanas, Jaswanth Padala have been nominated for this week's elimination.