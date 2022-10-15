Is Masala Missing Badly In Bigg Boss Telugu 6?

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is a sort of TV show from which we expect unconventional content. Call it masala or whatever, we expect the reality show to be spicy.

The previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 were a rage on television. The current season, however, is failing to hold on to its popularity in terms of eyeballs. The first and foremost reason for the lackluster nature of this season are the contestants, almost all of whom are new to most viewers.

Each and every contestant seem to have come up with their own strategy to play the game in an unexciting manner. Everyone in the house is playing it safe, making things dull. It is high time the show's producers add masala and more masala.

Netizens have been complaining of late that they are missing the fun and hot talks in the house. Will Bigg Boss come up with some challenging tasks so as to take the show to the next level?