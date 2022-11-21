Marina Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 contestant Marina doesn't need any introduction. She has become a household name with a serial called 'America Ammayi'.

She enjoys a good fan following in Telugu states. Marina fans would be watching Bigg Boss for her. Sadly, Marina was eliminated from the show as she failed to garner enough votes to escape the eviction.

Marina entertained the viewers with her performance while she was in the house.

Do you know, how much Marina charged to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Marina used to get paid Rs 35k per day. Her weekly payment of Marina is said to be Rs 2.1 lakhs. The total earnings of Marina from Bigg Boss Telugu for 11 weeks sums up to Rs 27.2 lakhs, as per the sources.

In the meantime, check out Marina's stunning pics from Bigg Boss house: