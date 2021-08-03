Manju Pavagada Will Have Big Advantage Over Aravind KP in Finals

We all know that Manju Pavagada is gaining huge popularity these days. Manju fans are making sure that he will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. Earlier, Aravind KP and Divya U were the only contestants who had a huge fan following. But now Manju P is overtaking them. Anyway, Manju P is getting a good voting percentage from last week. It won't be wrong to say that Aravind KP and Manju P scored equal in the voting line.

Are you puzzled by how Manju has suddenly grown his popularity? Then check this out. It is known that Shubha P and Shamanth Gowda were evicted last week. In the glasshouse, Shubha and Shamanth Bro were close to Manju P. So, according to the critics, Shubha and Shamanth Bro fans started supporting Manju P. They are trending Manju Pavagada on social media platforms and requesting BBK viewers to support and vote for him. Earlier, Aravind KP fans and Manju P fans got into a fan war on Twitter. However, there is a lot of suspense for BBK viewers about who will win the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy, either Aravind KP or Manju P.