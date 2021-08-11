Manju Pavagada Visits Shivarajkumar's Residence After Bigg Boss Win

Manju Pavagada emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. It is known that during his stint in the BB house, Manju said that he was a huge fan of Sandalwood hattrick hero Shivarajkumar. Now, after winning the BBK8 trophy, Manju is said to have paid a visit to Shivanna's house in Nagavara in Bengaluru. Shivanna wholeheartedly greeted the Bigg Boss winner and also congratulated him on his win.

It may be recalled that when Bigg Boss asked contestants to reveal their one unfulfilled wish, Manju had asked for a wish from Shivanna as he had reached the finals. Much to his surprise, the Sandalwood Century star sent him a video message wishing him luck for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 8. And as desired by Shivanna, Manju Pavagada managed to win the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 trophy.

When Manju visited Shivanna's house, the actor is said to have not only expressed his happiness over the BBK contestant's win but also given him sweet and blessed him. The photo of Manju Pavagada and Shivarajkumar has gone viral.