Manju Pavagada, Vaishnavi Gowda Could Be Winner, Runner Up Of Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is hitting the headline for various reasons. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Manju, and Vaishnavi are the most popular contestants in Season 8 of Bigg Boss Kannada. The final battle is likley to be between these four contestants, as the grand finale date of Kannada Bigg Boss is just a few days away.

Looking at the current trend on social media, Aravind KP is the viewers' favourite to become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Looks like Aravind KP may not win the game. The buzz on social media suggests that Aravind KP is wanting to step out of the house to get his leg checked because of pain.

On the other hand, Divya Uruduga was also injured during the basketball task and she is said to have got stitches on her hand. She has to be careful for a few days until she gets to recover from it. Aravind and Divya Uruduga are somehow not in the pink of their health. And this may hamper their performance. Netizens say that Araviya may not be able to perform the tasks well in the coming days.

The next in line to clinch the title are Manju Pavagada and Vaishnavi Gowda, who are the frontrunners to win the game. If Aravind or Divya walk out of the house due to health issues, then, they would be making way for Manju and Vaishnavi to become the winner of the show.

But knowing Aravind and Divya's fighting spirit, it is highly unlikely for them to give up so soon. Let's hope, Aravind and Divya Uruduga recover soon and bounce back to give stiff competition to their peers