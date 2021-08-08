Manju, Aravind, Divya: Who Among These Contestants Will Win BBK8?

A few more hours left to know which BBK contestant will lift the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 trophy. Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has grabbed the attention of the small screen viewers with its unique format. The show created history by resuming the suspended show.

In the history of Bigg Boss, Kannada Bigg Boss is the only show which has taken the brave step of resuming the show amid pandemic fears. The second innings kept viewers hooked to their television sets. The second innings has entertained the audience more compared to the first innings.

As we all know, Prashanth Sambargi and Vaishnavi Gowda were eliminated in yesterday's episode. The top three contestants are Manju Pavagada, Aravind KP, and Divya Uruduga. BBK viewers are eager to know who will bag the trophy because Manju P, Aravind KP, and Divya U are equally strong. As per yesterday's episode, Sudeep pointing out Aravind Kp and Divya U's performances shows that the makers are indirectly hinting that Manju Pavagada will be the winner.

If Divya U is in the top third place, then the votes of Manju Pavagada and Aravind KP will mostly be equal. It is worth mentioning here it is hard to make a prediction and choose between Aravind KP and Manju P. Aravind KP and Manju P followers have given their best to make their favorite contestant win Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Let's see who will get lucky tonight.