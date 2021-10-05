Maniesh Paul Returns To Flipkart Video With Two New Launches This Festive Season

Hyderabad: The festive season is almost here and all of us are gearing up for some dhamakedaar celebrations! Adding some extra tadka to this time of the year, Flipkart Video recently launched a brand new show - Win With The Stars and unveiled a fun, interactive quiz format, Funtastic Quiz. Returning to Flipkart Video as the host of the new shows, the multi-talented actor Maneish Paul is seen entertaining the audiences, alongside some of the biggest names in the film and entertainment industry.

Live now on the Flipkart App, the new game show ‘Win With The Stars’, presents audiences with a range of questions to answer that will give way to the awaited mystery bumper question. The audience will need to answer ten tricky questions asked by some of their favourite celebrities, and finally reach the bumper question asked by Bollywood diva Sara Ali Khan to win the grand prize. Bringing the glitz and glamour to this bonanza are some of India’s biggest celebrities - Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Mahesh Babu, Soha Ali Khan, Saina Nehwal, Ranveer Brar and more.

Maniesh Paul is also seen hosting a new quiz format, ‘Funtastic Quiz’ that is all set to grill viewers with questions on some of their favorite categories like - Bollywood, Cricket, Current Affairs and more. Launched today, the quiz will give audiences a chance to keep playing non-stop and win exciting prizes by unlocking stages and answering all questions correctly through their journey!

Back to get the audience laughing to his witty one liners, everyone’s favourite host and dost, Maniesh Paul said, “Anyone who knows me is aware of my love for celebrations. Now, with Flipkart Video I mark a new beginning and cannot wait to join this joyous journey. Marking my attendance at the celebrations, catch me hosting two new shows during the most-awaited shopping festival- Flipkart's Big Billion Days. This time, the festivities are grander in scale as we unite with some of the biggest names in the business and it gives me extreme pleasure to join Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu, Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit amongst others to make this season extra special for the audience."

Flipkart Video is giving its audiences a one-of-a-kind carnival experience with these launches in line with its flagship event, The Big Billion Days. Audiences can head on over to the Flipkart app now to play ‘Win With The Stars’ and ‘Funtastic Quiz’.