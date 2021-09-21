Manav Gohil, Mohsin Khan To Enter Bigg Boss 15!

Bigg Boss 15 is going to premiere on October 2. Recently, Bigg Boss OTT has been completed. Bigg Boss OTT's Pratik Sehajpal is the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 15. Now, many lists of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 15 are doing the rounds on social media. Rumours are also doing the rounds that Manav Gohil and Mohsin Khan will step into BB house.

Mohsin took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, "All the rumours of me joining Bigg Boss are not true. Man, I'm very shy for it. Wishing everyone all the best..and a blessed weekend ahead...inshaallah.”

Manav also reacted to the rumours of him entering Bigg Boss' house. Speaking to a news portal, he said that, "I’m not doing Bigg Boss this year also. I’ve been getting a lot of calls and messages on social media about this, but no, the fact is I’m right now busy shooting for something else. I’m not a part of Bigg Boss 15."

Manav Gohil was last seen in Shaadi Mubarak on Star Plus and now he will be seen in a Gujarati Movie. It is written by famous Gujarati author Kajal Oza Vaidya. He said that the script of the movie attracted him and added that he has worked with Kajal earlier and was eager to work with her again. He said that Kajal's stories empower women in all walks of life. He said that he has come out of his comfort zone and is working with a powerful team.