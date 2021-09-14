Manav Gohil and Tina Datta in Bigg Boss 15?

Bigg Boss 15 will air soon. Bigg Boss OTT will be continuing on Voot for a few more weeks, after which the show will begin broadcast on television. Karan Johar is now hosting the OTT version, and Salman Khan will return to host the TV version.

For now, the list for Bigg Boss 15 has not been out. Many names have made headlines and speculations are on. But no confirmation as of yet. For now, we only have Arjun Bijlani on the list. The actor will start shooting for Bigg Boss after khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale airs. Adding to this, are two new names. Manav Gohil and Tina Datta are said to have been approached for BB 15.

Manav Gohil is a well-known name in the TV industry. He recently acted in the show, Shaadi Mubarak and is also known for his roles in series like Buddy Project, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Manshaa, and more. On the other hand, you will know Tina Datta for playing the lead role in Uttaran. These two have been approached for Bigg Boss and the details regarding it will come soon.

Earlier Titliyaan Warga' fame singer Afsana Khan was also said to be entering the show. Afsana Khan is a playback singer and actress from Punjab. She shot to fame with her song, Titliyaan. Apart from her, Neha Marda was also said to be participating in Bigg Boss 15. She was seen in serials including Balika Vadhu and Rishton Ki Katti Batti.