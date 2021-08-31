Mahesh Or Allu Arjun Fan, Who Will Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Is there anyone who doesn't like Superstar Mahesh Babu or Stylish star Allu Arjun? Our viewers would definitely say 'No' because they are extremely popular stars across the globe. They became popular and earned a massive fan following because of their killer looks and amazing acting chips in their films. Not just common man, but there's also a huge chunk of Telugu celebrities who are huge fans of Mahesh and All Arjun.

Now, let's talk about Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants who are also fans of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun.

It is known that Anchor Ravi is leaving no stone to impress the audience by promoting himself widely on social media before entering the house.

Telugu top Youtuber Shanmukh Jaswanth, who rose to fame with the popular web series 'Software Developer' is also doing the same. He is stealing the limelight before getting locked up in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house.

Anchor Ravi's entry song in the pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be from Allu Arjun's Sarainodu while Shanmukh Jaswanth's entry song will be from Mahesh Babu's film '1: Nenokkadine'.

Currently, Ravi and Shanmukh are the popular contestants when comparef to rest of the other confirmed contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Reports are doing the rounds that the final battle could be between Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu fan. Let's wait and watch to see how Ravi and Shanmukh are going to play the game in the house.