Mahesh, Jr NTR MEK Episode May Overtake Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss in TRPs?

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR are A-lister actors in Tollywood. They have larger than life following across the globe. A while back, Jr NTR made a comeback to TV hosting with the show 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. Several Telugu celebrities have graced Tarak's show in this season so far.

Now, Superstar Mahesh Babu is going to grace Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu show. The makers have shot the episode one month ago. The makers haven't telecast Mahesh Babu's episode yet as they were wanting to make it special for the viewers. Mahesh Babu's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu episode is all set to premiere tonight at 8:30 on Gemini TV.

The entire Telugu audience, movie buffs will surely watch Mahesh Babu's game in Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. On the other hand, Nagarjuna will also be returning to Bigg Boss Telugu 5 for the weekend episode. The show makers could be planning double elimination to get decent TRP ratings as people would be skipping Bigg Boss to watch Mahesh-Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu show. Nagarjuna and Jr NTR are all set to aim for huge to TRPs with their respective TV shows.

Stay tuned.