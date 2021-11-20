Mahesh Babu's Promo Of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Goes Viral

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Young tiger Jr NTR are not only popular stars in the Telugu film industry, but also best buddies in Tollywood. Both the actors enjoy a huge fan following across the globe. Watching them together on the small screen or big screen is a visual treat for their fans. For those who do not know, Mahesh Babu is all set to be gracing the Jr NTR game show—Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu on Gemini TV.

The show organizers are said to have shot the episode long time ago, as pictures from the sets were earlier leaked on social media. Mahesh and Tarak fans have been waiting for this episode.

Finally, Gemini TV makers have released the promo of Mahesh's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Check out the promo which has gone viral in no time. Have a look...

For the unversed, Mahesh Babu's episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will be the last episode of the season.