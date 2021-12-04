Mahesh Babu Next Guest on Unstoppable With Balayya

Looks like Superstar Mahesh Babu now wants to stay connected with fans and closer to the audience one way or the other. Mahesh Babu is usually an introvert and isn't seen in social gatherings much. He never really like to grace celebrity talk shows.

Now, Mahesh seems to have changed his strategy to stay close to the audience. Mahesh Babu will soon be gracing Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The episode will be airing tomorrow at 8: 30PM on Gemini tv.

Now, we hear that Mahesh Babu will also be gracing Balakrishna's Unstoppable show on Aha. Currently, the shoot of Mahesh-Balakrishna is underway. It is expected to be out on the occasion of Christmas. This news is yet to be officially confirmed from the maker's end yet.

On the career front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. It is directed by Parasuram and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makes.