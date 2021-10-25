Mahesh Babu To Grace Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Last Episode, Check Date, Time

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Young tiger Jr NTR are dearest friends and popular stars in Tollywood. Recently, there was news that Mahesh Babu is all set to grace Jr NTR's Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

We have learnt from our sources that Mahesh Babu is said to have wrapped up the shoot 'Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu'. It is likely to get telecast on the occasion of Diwali.

Mahesh Babu's episode will be the last episode of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. Can't wait to watch the show TRPs ratings. Jr NTR also wrapped the Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu show. There's no official confirmation whether Tarak will be returning to another season or not.

On the professional front, Jr NTR awaits the release of 'RRR' which is slated for release in the first quarter of 2022.

Rajamouli's RRR mostly will be release next year during Sankranthi. While coming to Mahesh Babu, he is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' which is nearing its completion.

It is directed by Parasuram of Geetha Govidam and produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers.