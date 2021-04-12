Maharashtra Bans TV Serial Shoots in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has taken another sensational decision as part of curbing the spread of coronavirus. The government has announced that it will cancel the shooting of Television serials in Mumbai.

Hotels, shopping malls, movie theaters, charities, grounds, gyms, and salons have already been shut down as part of the mini lockdown. With the latest decision, the shooting of various Television serials will come to a halt.

The coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly across the country. The number of corona cases is steadily increasing, especially in Maharashtra. It is learned that the state government has already announced a partial lockdown as part of the ways to curb the covid-19 pandemic.

Section 144 was imposed and a complete lockdown on weekends, from eight o'clock on Friday night to seven o'clock on Monday morning, along with a curfew during the night has been announced.

Nationwide, 1,45,384 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. On Thursday alone, 794 people lost their lives due to Coronavirus infection. This brings the total number of cases to 1,32,05,926. The total death toll rose to 1,68,436. However, 77,567 people recovered from the coronavirus infection yesterday and were discharged. So far 19,90,859 people have recovered. Currently, the number of active‌ cases in the country has reached 10,46,631.